WCB distributes 35,000 plastic bags

Staff Reporter

The Walton Cantt Board (WCB) Lahore has distributed 35,000 plastic bags to manage remains of sacrificial animals during Eid. Senior Officer of WCB Asif Mehmood Bhatti while talking to APP here on Thursday said special measures had been taken to ensure cleanliness on Eid.

People had been appealed to use bags and in case of any problem they could call at 042-99221026, he added. He said round-the-clock presence of staff had been esnured to help the masses, adding that about 870 officials would perform duty on this occasion. He said 150 vehicles, including dumpers,loaders and pick-ups, would take part in special operation, adding that arrangements would also be made for cleanliness.