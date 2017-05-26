WB upgraded BISP rating ‘highly satisfactory’

Islamabad

World Bank has upgraded the rating of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as ‘Highly Satisfactory’, Economic Survey 2016-17 Thursday revealed. According to the survey, Department for International Development (DFID) conducted the annual review-2016 of the BISP with an overall score of A.

For the graduation of BISP beneficiaries, Akhuwat through Chief Minister’s Self Employment Schemes of Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan and through Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan (PMFIL) Scheme has provided interest free loans to 76,196 BISP beneficiaries.

It informed that the incumbent government has enhanced the allocation of the BISP to Rs 115 billion from 70 billion in 2013.

The budgetary allocations for the BISP was Rs 70 billion in FY 2012-13 which was raised to Rs 75 billion in FY 2013-14, subsequently enhanced to Rs 97 billion in FY 2014-15 and Rs 102 in FY 2015-16 while for the current fiscal year 2016-17 it was extended to Rs 115 billion.

It said BISP is committed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and to be the major contributor in eradication of extreme poverty (SDG 1), ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunity (SDG 4) and achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls (SDG 5).—APP