WB impressed by fast execution of development projects in Pakistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

World Bank is impressed seeing speedy progress onTarbela Hydropower Expansion Project, Restoration of historic Walled city in Lahore and Sindh Education Program and other programmes in Pakistan.

The Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan, in a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here said that Chief Executive Officer of World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva, during her recent visit to Pakistan was impressed by the technically fast execution of the said projects

Patchamuthu Illangovan also thanked the Finance Minister for extending his hospitality to the Chief Executive Officer of World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva, during her recent visit to Pakistan.

He conveyed the CEO’s appreciation to the Finance Minister and highlighted that the trip had provided her an opportunity to witness firsthand, the progress Pakistan has made in different sectors.

He further conveyed that she felt encouraged by the government’s efforts for strengthening the prospects of inclusive growth, particularly with a focus on energy reforms, financial inclusion, human development and social services.

The Finance Minster expressed his best wishes for the CEO and appreciated the cooperation and support extended by the World Bank to the Government of Pakistan in achieving the objectives of socio-economic development.