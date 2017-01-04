WB delegation meets Shahbaz, seeks cooperation in water sector

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A delegation led by Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Tuesday. Cooperation in water sector especially programme of provision of clean drinking water was discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that World Bank is a strong partner of Punjab government and its role in connection with development of social sectors is appreciable.

He said that technical assistance of World Bank for furthering Saaf Pani Programme will be welcomed. He said that every citizen has right over potable water and a mega programme of provision of Saaf Pani has been evolved for the people of the province. He said that our aim is to provide clean drinking water to the masses and in consultation with World Bank, the programme will be forwarded in this regard.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Punjab government wants to launch this programme from south Punjab in the first phase. He said that a final plan be presented after considering different proposals in this regard. He said that World Bank can also cooperate in rehabilitation of non-functional water schemes in rural areas. Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan said that World Bank is ready to provide all out cooperation to Punjab government in water sector and Saaf Pani Programme. Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Syed Haroon Sultan, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Housing and concerned officials were present on the occasion.