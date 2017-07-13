WB delegation discusses improvement of public transport system in Karachi

City Reporter

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the government of Sindh has planned to improve the public transport system throughout the Sindh province especially Karachi with the help and assistance of World Bank. In this regard many development projects in transport sector have been initiated on modern lines to facilitate the commuters of Karachi.

This he said while holding a meeting with four member delegation of world bank led by Mr. Jaffar Fria who met him at his office here today. The other members are Ms. Said Dahdah, Mr. Thierry Desclos, Senior Urban Transport Specialist and Mr. Hassan Afzal Zaidi.

The delegation apprised the Minister Transport Sindh, that the idea floated by the Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, to improve the public transport system of Karachi, the WB if visiting in this connection and will conduct survey for betterment of the existing system.

The Minister Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while welcomed the visiting delegation has apprised them that the government of Sindh had already working/initiated green line, orange line, which was renamed in memory of renowned social worker late Abdul Sattar Edhi, Blue, Yellow and Red lines are under way to provide better transport facilities to the people of Karachi.

He extended full support and cooperation to the world bank and hope that their project would be launched very soon so that people of Karachi could get relief and better transport system. He suggested that world bank to visit Karachi and other parts of province for finalizing the proposed project.