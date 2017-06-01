WB criticized for non-provision of water

Staff Reporter

Karamullah Waqasi, the opposition leader in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) criticizing the Water Board has held it responsible for non-provision of water to many areas of the metropolis.

He alleged that high-rise buildings in outskirts of the city have been provided with water through illegal connections and not a single drop of water is being provided to the common citizen, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that despite several meetings with the Water Board neither water pressure is increased of Clifton water line nor a pipeline of 18-inch was repaired in which sewage water was mixing for eight months.

He further said that such situation is being creating to malign the reputation of the Sindh government.

If, he said, demands of water supply are not met the residents of Clifton, Bath Island, Sherin Jinnah Colony, PNT Colongy, Bakhshan Village and others will lay siege to the water board office and protest against it.