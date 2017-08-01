WB assures Pakistan, India of amicable solution

Water projects in IHK

Washington

The World Bank has assured its continued neutrality and impartiality in helping India and Pakistan find an “amicable way forward” during talks over issues related to two of India’s hydroelectricity projects under Indus Waters Treaty.

Welcoming the participation of India and Pakistan in the talks to be held here World Bank’s vice president for South Asia region Annette Dixon said: “We are pleased both parties have confirmed their participation in the meeting hosted by the World Bank in Washington, DC.”

“The World Bank welcomes the spirit of goodwill and cooperation,” Dixon said separate letters to Pakistani and Indian ambassadors.

In the letter dated July 25, the World Bank assured its “continued neutrality and impartiality in helping the parties to find and amicable way forward.” “We hope that all parties will come to the table prepared to find a way forward that safeguards the Treaty ,” it said.

The two countries last held talks over the two projects in March this year in Pakistan. Pakistan had approached the World Bank last year, raising concerns over the designs of the two hydroelectricity projects located in IHK.—INP