WB approves $61.06m loan for Pakistan

Islamabad

World Bank on Saturday approved $61.06 million loan for Pakistan.

‘According to a private TV channel, the loan would be used on measures targeting to reduce stunting among children under five year of age in the province.

According to WB, in 29 district of Sindh about 40 percent children face stunting and their body remained short. The Bank said that under the project, in the targeted districts measures would be taken to improve the mother and neonatal health so as to reduce the stunting.

Country Director of the Bank in Pakistan Patchamuthu Illangovan said that stunting was a major issue of Pakistan. He added that stunting affect learning capabilities of children. She added that the WB-funded project would contribute to the reduction of the stunting rate among children under 5 years of age by targeting the most affected districts in Sindh.—SABAH