Waza meets people in Dooru area

Islamabad

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, in Indian occupied Kashmir, has sought suggestions from all segments of society including male and female students for resolution of the Kashmir dispute. According to Kashmir Media Service, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza during his visit to Dooru area of Islamabad district met people hailing from different shades of life and discussed with them the prevailing situation of the occupied territory.

He denounced the Indian atrocities against students and asked New Delhi.—APP