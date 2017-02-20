Wathra highlights SBP’s role in promoting business

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said that in a fast changing, highly vulnerable environment today, emergency preparedness as well as comprehensive arrangements for Business Continuity Planning are essential for the corporate world to ensure operational sustainability of institutions.

‘We take pride that State Bank has come a long way towards development of Business Continuity field in order to deal with the full spectrum of threats’ he remarked. He was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural session of ‘Safety and Security Week-2017’ being organized at SBP and SBPBSC, Karachi, from Feb 20-24 wherein a number of exercises, trainings and information sessions will be conducted by field experts to educate SBP and SBPBSC employees on necessary safety and security procedures.

Highlighting the importance of safety and security, the Governor said that a safe and secure workplace environment plays a vital role in ensuring smooth operations of an institution. ‘SBP has started to build its capacity to effectively deal with any adverse situation and resume operations without any major interruption’, he remarked.