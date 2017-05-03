Watermelon sale increases in twin cities

Staff Reporter

Watermelon sale increased in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as watermelons are available in plenty during the summer months and becomes a favourite of fruit eaters, especially when they are feeling thirsty.

A customer Farhan Ahmed said My family and specially my children prefer to have watermelon all days in a week so that I frequently buy this refreshing fruit to my family and Kids whenever I pass by nearest market.

A shopkeeper Inaam Ullah at Aabpara market said “Customers demand for a `red’ fleshed, sweet watermelon some vendors to artificially `redden’ and `sweeten’ this delicious and health giving fruit.

He said I sell watermelon 20-25 per kg and I received number of customers during the whole day.