Water woes

Raheel Ghumman

Islamabad

As we all know that water is essential for every living thing and without water we can’t be able to live our lives, that’s why our earth contain 70% of water and the remaining 30 % is the land. But it is our bad luck that in our city many areas host a plethora of problems due to the shortage of water.

Due to shortage of water people have to go through a great deal of endurance. The main problem is that the supply of water here is just for some hours for which we can’t be able to save water even for a single day. This shortage of water is also creating a problem for the people who go to mosques for their prayers. The quality of water is also bad due to which many people become ill on a regular basis.

So it is very important that this problem may be noticed by higher authorities, because if this problem will not be taken due care then it may become a big disaster, therefore, I request the higher authorities that they take immediate action on this problem and try to solve it so that the people can live their life comfortably.