Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha has directed the municipal corporation, municipal committees and the district council for ensuring chlorination of water supply schemes in 20 days. Addressing the participants in a meeting, the DC said that monsoon season causes waterborne diseases due to stagnant rainwater.

Groundwater table rises, which contaminates open wells and bore-wells alike. Even piped water supply lines can pick up the contaminated water, he added. The DC also formed a committee which will monitor chlorination process. The meeting was told that a total of 15 water supply schemes were functional in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said an additional 924 new classrooms were being constructed in 558 schools of districts Khushab and Sargodha. Addressing the participants of a meeting, he said 691 classrooms would be constructed in schools of Sargodha.—APP