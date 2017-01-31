Water supply project to be completed soon

City Reporter

The mega water supply project initiated by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) would be completed by June this year at the cost of Rs 888.5 million.

RCB Vice President Malik Munir told media here Tuesday. He said at present, the dam was supplying 9 million gallons water while on completion of the project, the Cantonment would get 25 million gallons.

The first two phases of the project have been completed and the third is underway. Water storage reservoirs have been made at Bokra with a capacity of 2 lac gallons, Aliabad 5 lac gallons, Dhoke Saidan 2 lac gallons and Highway colony approximately 1 lac gallons.