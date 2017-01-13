Water situation in rivers, reservoirs

Lahore

The position of river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, Chashma and water reservoirs levels and barrages on Thursday is as follow.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 16300 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 11100 cusecs and Outflows 11100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 6500 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 5400 cusecs and Outflows 5400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 21800 cusecs and Outflows 21100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows 18000 cusecs and Outflows 18000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 22100 cusecs and Outflows 22100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 2130 cusecs and Outflows 2130 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 14500 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 4300 cusecs and Outflows 4300 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 13200 cusecs and Outflows Nil.

Reservoirs ( Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1380 feet, present level 1427.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.905 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1040 feet, present level 1101.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.645 MAF. Chashma: Minimum operating level 637 feet, present level 640 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.038 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.—APP