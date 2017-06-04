Water shortage irks residents of Adiala Road

Rawalpindi

The residents of Adiala road, Jarahi stop were perturbed due to acute water shortage for the last several days.

A resident of Adiala road Tariq Khan talking to APP said: “we have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs.

He said “we can’t afford water tanker as we have to pay Rs 1,000 twice in a week to get water from this source.”

Another resident Waheed Khan alleged that the tanker mafia was making money by selling water tanker at high prices.

A complainant Aziz Malik said repeated complaints have lodged but no action was taken to provide the basic need.

The residents urged the chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zia Ullah Shah to take action and make sure the provision of water in the vicinity.—APP