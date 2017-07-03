Water shortage in Gwadar

Gwadar is facing a lot of problems because of shortage of water. Residents have to buy water from tankers, which are too expensive for majority of people. No doubt, Gwadar is most likely to play a vital role in CPEC projects, but unfortunately, so far the biggest problem of Gwadar remains unsolved.

It is shocking that this city – which is important for the country’s economic growth – doesn’t have access to clean drinking. Drinking water has been so scarce that many people rely on boiling seawater. Government of Balochistan is requested to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

NOOR BAKHSH

Turbat, Balochsitan

