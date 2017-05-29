Water is a necessity for every living being, yet people of Turbat especially Absor are facing a lot of problem due to water shortage. Water is provided after every two or three days which is not sufficient for the residents in these hot summer days. The wells, lakes and dams are dry due to the drought. The government has to ensure that people get sufficient water during hot weather and Ramazan.
NIMRA RAEES
Via email
Water shortage
