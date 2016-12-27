Water scarcity due to less rain may impact wheat crop growth

Islamabad

The unavailability of water due to less rains in Winter season this year may impact the Wheat crop which is at the its second stage of growing and flourishing.

“This is the time when the Wheat and other crops are at the stage of tillering and shooting and need sufficient water. Unavailability of water can harm the growth of Wheat crop”, Director National Agro Met Center, Dr. Azmat Hayat said while talking to APP.

During the month of January, the wheat crop enters into the second phase of flourishing from the first phase of emergence and it is the time when sufficient water can improve overall yielding and increase the number if tillers, he observed.

He advised the farmers to manage water availability for the Wheat crop at this stage through tubewells or any other mean saying, “if they will invest at this stage and crops sustains, they will get the fruit”.

About grain crop, Azmat Hayat said grain crop do not require enough water so it will not have any bad impact. Similarly, the vegetables also require less water which can be easily managed by the farmers.

Azmat Hayat said lack of rain during this Winter season is due to the climatic changes and there are chances of rain in the month of February. “As Wheat is the major staple food crop in Pakistan and cultivated on the largest acreages. Its importance is evident as it constitutes 60% of the daily diet of common man in Pakistan” he added.

In late October, the Pakistan Meteorological Department informed the farmers that no rain was forecast for the crucial wheat-growing months of November and December in parts of northern Pakistan that rely solely on rain-fed agriculture that helped farmers.—APP