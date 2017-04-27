Water problem in Gwadar

Gazzin Amir

Turbat

It is an undeniable fact that water is the basic need of a human without it life could not generate on earth. But in this developed era still some cities and towns are there which are suffering from the shortage of water. It is a fact that Gwadar is going to be the best city of Balochistan and Pakistan in future but I am sorry to say that the city which was suffering before from the same issues is still suffering and facing hardships for the same issues. The city where drinking water is not available for the citizens is going to be called the most beautiful (and perhaps the most prosperous – thanks to CPEC) city of Pakistan.

These are just dreams since the development is coming but not for the common masses since before they suffered and today also they are suffering for the basic facility. The needy ones are deprived of water and are leaving their homes but the Balochistan government is silent. Is the government planning for all the people to run away from Gwadar. The city which is going to give billions of profit to Pakistan it does not deserve water very much disheartening to all of us. I humbly request the governments of Balochistan, Pakistan and China that just give a water plant to Gwadar; it is enough in place of complete Gwadar.