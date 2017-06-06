Water, Power Ministry asked to exempt poultry sector from loadshedding

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Ministry of Water & Power to exempt poultry sector from load shedding that is working as poison for this sensitive and important industry.

After having a detailed meeting with the delegation of poultry industry, the LCCI President Abdul Basit said that Poultry farmers / Hatchery Owners / poultry processing plants (slaughter houses) are all suffering very heavy losses due to heavy load shedding in one go of 10 hours from 6-PM to 4-AM. They are also having power outages over and above this during the day. He said that this is the most urgent matter to be looked into to avert loss of billions to the poultry industry.

The LCCI President said that Poultry Association is collaborating with Government to supply poultry products in Ramzan Bazars less then the market price. If all their birds die because of this long 10 Hours load shedding how general public will get this benefit while people attached with this industry would have to bear huge loss.

He said that poultry industry and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had already brought this matter to the notice of Ministry of Water & Power but no action yet been taken.

Abdul Basit said that most of the poultry farmers are small investors. One control shed may cost Rs 20Million Maximum and they cannot invest on prime time generator sets. They do have standby generators but they are good for maximum 2 hours. He said that the hatcheries are also facing the same problem. They have hatching eggs of different days settings. .