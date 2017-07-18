Water management needed to prevent annual loss worth Rs25b

Staff Reporter

Pakistan needs an efficient water management policy complimented by a political will for its implementation to prevent water wastage and consequent loss worth Rs.25 billion to the national exchequer. Regional Chairman, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s (FPCCI) Horticulture Committee, Ahmad Jawad here on Monday said lack of water reservoirs has already caused over a trillion dollars’ loss to the country’s economy during past 30 years.

This, he said presently manifests itself in the form of energy crisis and frequent episodes of water shortage for agrarian, industrial as well as domestic purposes.

Reiterating that mismanagement of water and inadequate storage are fast emerging as the biggest threat for the country’s agriculture sector, he said construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam is mandatory to maintain the necessary reserves of the essential commodity.

In reply to a question, he said country was annually faced with an easily avoidable loss of Rs 25 billion due to lack of water storage facilities,

“Pakistan has to go for viable projects after every ten years in order to conserve massive flow of water consequent to fast melting glaciers,” he said.

Jawad regretted that Pakistanis as a nation are lenient when it comes to the value of water management – whether for drinking, farming, controlling floods, improving environment or generating cheap power.