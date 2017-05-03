Water Directorate addresses 12,305 complaints

Staff Reporter

Water distribution division of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has addressed 12,305 complaints during the month of March, 2017 through its water tanker service.

Water Tanker division provided water in different areas of Islamabad including sectors G-5, F-5, G-6, G-7, G-8, F-6, E-7, E-8, F-7, F-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, D-12, F-10, F-11, I-8, I-9, I-10 and Margalla Town.

These figures were shared in a meeting held at CDA Headquarters to review performance of Water Distribution Division.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA sheikh Anser Aziz.

Mayor on the occasion said the water distribution division of the authority played an important role to provide this basic need to residents.

The service was providing supply of quality water in different area of the city.

Performance of Water Distribution Division was good enough but room for improvement was always there, he remarked.

He said that all resources would be made available to the Division to further refine its performance.