Water crisis

I would like to draw the kind attention of concerned authorities towards shortage of water in Karachi. This is a big issue of the city of Karachi as water is the basic need of human beings who cannot live without water. In case of non-availability of water, people have to resort to tanker mafia but the poor people are not able to pay them and they face a huge water problem for a long period of time. I request the Water Board and other concerned authorities to take some positive steps to resolve this issue and give relief to the innocent people of this mega city.

AROOJ HASSAN

Karachi

