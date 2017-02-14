Water Board issues final notices to absentees

City Reporter

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), has issued final notices to its employees on their absence from duty without intimation.

The notice were issued with the approval of Managing Director KW&SB Misbahuddin Fareed, said a statement on Tuesday.

The employees include Assistant Executive Engineer, Muhammad Hassan Ahmed, Security Supervisor, Muhammad Imran Sharif, Electrician, Muhammad Rizwan Khan, Fitter, Manzar Hussain, Health Workers, Shahbaz Masih and Abdul Masih, Helper, Muhammad Rizwan and Line Guard.

All the employees were directed to contact the office with in seven days and in case of failure or unsatisfactory response, they will be removed from the service.