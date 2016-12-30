Water Board decides to launch campaign against defaulters

Observer Reporter

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Misbah uddin Fareed has said that a full fledged campaign was being launched against the defaulters of KWSB to make it a sustainable organization.

He said this while addressing a high level meeting to increase the recovery of KWSB here at his office on Thursday, said a statement. He said that the network of KWSB was being widened in this regard .

The survey of high rise buildings has been completed, he said adding that action would be taken against the defaulters and illegal water connection will be disconnected.

A huge amount was required for the working of KWSB as it was supplying drinking water and drainage facility to a city having population of 25.1 million, he said. These recovery would also enable to the pensioners of the KWSB retired employees, he added.

The MD Water Board said that though number of water Hydrants had been reduced but recovery from the remaining Hydrants was essential. The attendance of field staff of water Hydrants will also be deployed, he added.