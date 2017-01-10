Shagufta Ansari

Via Email

Waste Management has become a great impending threat for the cities’ atmosphere. Provincial as well as local administration of each city is not paying attention towards this looming danger which is actually appearing as a great health risk and people who are at the helm of affairs are conniving from this danger deliberately. No planning is under way to handle this ever growing risk.

There is a need to take a number of steps simultaneously to address this issue. These include allocation of separate budget, fixation of land fill sides in each city, sorting of garbage and waste material, provision of garbage collecting vehicles and relevant accessories, recycling of reuse-able material, set up of recycling industry, community involvement, awareness campaign for cleaning the atmosphere, and inclusion of “Environment “ in curriculum as a subject at school level.

Above mentioned comprehensive steps will not only bring positive changes but also generate employment opportunities at local level. I request provincial and local governments to pay serious heed to this silent threat which they are underestimating or ignoring. Time has come to change the priorities for resolving real issues. Sloganeering-time is over now.