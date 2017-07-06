Waste dumps irk residents of G-7, G-6, G-9

Staff Reporter

Residents of sectors G-7, G-6 and G-9 have demanded the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take notice of the un-hygienic condition in the sectors due to open waste bins and dumps. Talking to media, the residents of these sectors complained that garbage dumped at many open places in the Sector G-7,G-6, G-9 which showed apathy of the civic body.

Due to these open waste sites, there is a danger of spreading epidemics in the area besides creating problems for the residents of the sectors, they added.

Farhan Mehmood, a G-6 resident, said the civic authority’s staffers had shut their eyes towards un-hygienic condition prevailing in their area due to waste dumps.

A resident of G-7 Rakshanda Khan demanded the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make proper arrangements for disposal of waste dumps scattered everywhere in his sector.

When contacted, the CDA’s Assistant Director Sanitation said the authority had a schedule for each sector to pick garbage dumped at the special bins for disposal at the designated sites. A team of specail staff with machinary was deployed each sector, he added.