Wasim shows dismay over water accumulation around Wazir Mansion

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Monday visited Wazir Mansion, the birthplace of Quaid-i-Azam, in Kharadar here. He expressed concern at the accumulation of the rain water around this cultural heritage.

The Mayor was of the view that a strategy should be devised so that water should not be accumulated there in future. He stated that the living nations protect their cultural heritage. Wasim Akhtar said that people should also avoid throwing garbage on the roadside.

During his visit, the Mayor also saw the personal belongings of the Quaid-i-Azam on display at the Wazir Mansion. Meanwhile, the people of the locality apprised Wasim Akhtar of their problems.

He said that for ensuring cleanliness in the metropolis, the people as well as the traders and businessmen should play their part as well. They should avoid throwing litter and garbage on the roadsides and it be disposed of at the designated places so that it could be collected and taken to the landfill sites.

The Mayor said that the present local bodies leadership is committed to resolve the basic problems of the people.

Municipal Commissioner District West Ashfaq Ahmed Mallah has directed concerned official to employ all available resources for de-watering and cleaning of all areas including nullahs.

He issued these directives while visiting different union councils along with officials concerned to inspect de-watering after rain here, said a statement on Monday.

He directed the officials to sweep rain water from all streets and lanes to facilitate the traffic and pedestrians. He also directed to perform cleaning in the surroundings of commercial areas, markets, mosques and other public places.