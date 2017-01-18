Wasim Akram says attack case was ‘misunderstanding’

Sports Reporter

Karachi

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Tuesday withdrew the case he had filed two years ago regarding an alleged firing incident on his car in Karachi.

Speaking in court, the former fast-bowler said the case was filed due to a misunderstanding between parties and he did not wish to pursue the matter legally anymore.

“The case was filed on the basis of a misunderstanding,” Akram said. “However, both parties have reached an amicable agreement and I don’t want to pursue the matter in court,” he added.

The court approved the request to terminate the case. Last week, a bailable arrest warrant was issued for Akram for not showing in court to record his statement. The 50-year-old missed 31 court hearings of the said case, leading Judicial Magistrate-East to once again issue a new hearing date — January 17 — but not before ordering the law enforcement authorities to present the complainant to the court as well.

On August 5, 2015, Akram had registered FIR No 218/15 at the Bahadurabad Police Station against three unidentified men in a case of road rage shooting. The former cricketer had alleged that he had been shot at on Karachi’s Karsaz Road while he was on his way to attend a bowling camp at the National Stadium.

The shot was fired after Akram had chased a car that had hit his automobile in a routine accident and fled away. Later, the owner of the car was identified as a certain Major (retd) Amirul Rehman, whose personal guard is believed to have fired at Akram.

An apology was tendered to the former cricketer, who accepted it but not without demanding the driving and arms license of Major (r) Amir to be revoked immediately.