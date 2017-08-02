Wasim Akram leaves Islamabad United

Karachi

Legendary fast-bowler Wasim Akram has left Islamabad United and is expected to join the new franchise of Multan for the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Akram’s manager Arsalan Shah, while talking to The Express Tribune,confirmed that the 51-year-old has left United after two successful seasons. “We have left Islamabad United and are officially signing with another franchise this week,” he said.

When asked about which team the legendary pacer will join, Arsalan revealed that talks with Multan and other franchises are still in progress. “We have been in talks with Multan for some time and also plan on holding discussions with other franchises,” said Arsalan. “A decision will be made this week.”

There have been rumours circulating on social media that Akram has already decided to join Multan, but the franchise’s marketing manager Hammad Ilyas has denied those reports. “These are all rumours. We haven’t considered him for any position yet,” he said.

But Hammad also confirmed that the franchise is excited about the prospect of Akram joining for PSL 3. “We are just excited to hear all the rumours. We are still in the process of setting up a team and nothing has been locked yet,” he said. “We are looking at big names but nothing has started yet.”

Akram played a crucial role in United’s first season triumph and also earned praise from captain Misbahul Haq for the way he managed things in the aftermath of the infamous spot-fixing scandal in the second edition of the T20 league.—APP