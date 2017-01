Observer Report

Karachi

The matter of decentralisation of powers has caused issues between Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and Pakistan People’s Party led Sindh government.

According to sources, Waseem Akhtar has decided to knock court s door after the lack of cooperation from government of Sindh. The Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan leader has braced for a war in court as he is not being given enough powers by provincial government according to him.