Waseem knocks out Panama’s Valdez to claim sixth straight win

Pakistan’s pro-boxer and two-time silver flyweight world champion Muhammad Waseem defeated Panama’s Eliecer Valdez in Panama on Wednesday to register his sixth straight win.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) number-one ranked Waseem, who hails from Quetta, knocked out Valdez in the second round while facing him on the undercard of the ‘Puro Poder’ boxing event in Panama, which was headlined by the return of former world champion Roberto ‘La Araña’ Vasquez.

Waseem has been preparing in Panama since June 29 with Las Vegas-based trainer Jeff Mayweather for a probable WBC title fight later this year.

The 29-year-old Waseem is expected to face world champion Mayweather Junior early next year. Pakistani becomes world number one boxer in flyweight category

On July 17, 2016, Waseem became the first Pakistani boxer to have clinched the world silver belt by beating Jether Oliva of Philippines in Seoul. It was a rare feat from the fighter as he lifted the title in only his fourth fight of his career. Then, on November 27, 2016, he successfully defended his crown by upstaging the dangerous Giemel Magramo of the Philippines, also in South Korea, after a tough 12-round battle.

Waseem became the world’s top-ranked boxer as per rankings released by the WBC for the month of June, 2017. He is the first Pakistani boxer to be listed as the number-one boxer in the flyweight category.—Agencies

