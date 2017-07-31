Waseem knocks out Panama’s Trejos in 3rd round

Islamabad

Pakistan’s top professional boxer Muhammad Waseem has won his international ranking fight by trouncing Panama’s Ivan Trejos in Panama City.

According to information received here on Sunday, Waseem, who won silver title of World Boxing Council (WBC) twice before, knocked out his opponent in the third round.

This is overall seventh straight win, and second of the ongoing month for the 2014 Asian Games bronze medalist. The Pakistani boxer had been training in Panama since June for this fight.

Waseem, who hails from Quetta, has been preparing in Panama since June 29 with Las Vegas-based trainer Jeff Mayweather, the uncle of world-famous Floyd Mayweather, for a probable WBC title fight in December this year.

The 29-year-old shot to fame as a pro when he won world silver title by beating Jether Oliva of the Philippines on July 17, 2016, in Korea. He went on to defend his crown on November 27 last year, also in Korea, after downing Giemel Magramo of the Philippines.

Commenting upon his victory, Waseem said that he trained hard for this fight to fashion an easy victory.

He thanked his parents, Pakistani nation and coach Muhammad Tariq for the win.

“I’ll be fighting for my next ranking fight in Columbia. And after winning that my next target will be WBC Golden title,” he added. ‘We were all tense’ Waseem’s brother in a TV interviewthanked the nation for praying for his brother.

“Waseem had said it would be a tough fight so we [family] were all stressed. But when he informed us of the knockout we were overjoyed,” he said.

Earlier this year, he was invited to General Headquarters by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa when he had successfully defended his WBC Silver Flyweight title after defeating Giemel Megramo of the Philippines in November. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also approved a Rs30 million grant for the country’s top pugilist.—Agencies