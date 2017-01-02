Waseem inspects widening of Shahrae Faisal

KMC hospitals’ MS gets strict directives

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar inspected the widening of Shahrae Faisal during a visit on Monday. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Badar Jameel, D.G Technical Services Shahab Anwer, Project Director and consultant, said a statement.

The Mayor on this occasion directed concerned staff to complete this project as soon as possible so that citizens using this corridor could be provided with better facilities.

He said the widening of Sharae Faisal would complete in two phases. In the first phase portion of this road from Malir 15 to Quaidabad will be completed by February after which it would be available for vehicular traffic whereas the second phase would consist of widening of Sharea Faisal from Airport to Malir 15.

He was briefed by project director that the project cost is Rs785.217 million and the total length of it is 4.9km. LED lights will be installed after each 40 meter on this portion of Sharae Faisal with green belt on each side of this track.

The completion date of this project is March 2017. The Mayor said this corridor holds much importance therefore this project must be completed speedily with well standard.

He expressed hope that with the completion of all these works citizens using Shahrae Faisal would have considerable relief.

Meanwhile Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has directed all medical superintendents of KMC hospitals to ensure full attendance of doctors and professors on their duty and make sure no hospital waste was sold or taken out of the premises of medical institutions.

He was chairing a meeting of the medical superintendents of KMC run hospitals on Monday in his office, said a statement.

The Mayor said the hospital waste must be disposed off under scientific method. The medical superintendents on this occasion complained about the reluctance of teaching staff to attend their duty in hospitals on which the Mayor Karachi expressed extreme annoyance and instructed that the teaching staff of KMDC and other institutions must attend their duties.

He said the patients must be provided with all necessary facilities in KMC hospitals even at night hours.