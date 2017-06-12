Waseem becomes World No.1 boxer in flyweight category

Quetta

Pakistan’s professional boxer and two-time silver flyweight world champion Muhammad Waseem brought high honour to Pakistan after he was declared as world’s top-ranked boxer by the World Boxing Council (WBC). The flyweight class, in boxing, includes fighters weighing 49 kg (108 lb) and up to 52 kg (112 lb). Waseem is the first Pakistani boxer to be listed as the number one boxer in the flyweight category. He will participate in WBC’s two training fights, to be held in Panama, later in July. Waseem will fight for the gold title in the flyweight category later in September this year. In the latest rankings of flyweight category released by the WBC, Mexico’s Francisco Rodriguez Junior and Great Britain’s Andrew Selby hold the second and third spots respectively.—APP