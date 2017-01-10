Waseem announces launch of 25 new uplift schemes

City Reporter

In order to bring improvement in overall city situation 25 new uplift schemes were initiated in different districts of Karachi with an estimated cost of Rs497.363. DMC chairmen and other concerned officials would monitor these works and ensure correct utilization of funds and better standard and quality.

This was stated by the Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar while speaking in a press briefing held in the KMC Building on Monday. He was accompanied by the Deputy Mayor Dr. Arshad Vohra, Chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, DMC Korangi Chairman Syed Nayyar Raza, DMC Malir Chairman Jan Muhammed Baloch, DMC South Chairman Malik Fayyaz, Izhar Ahmed Khan, Vice Chairman DMC West Aziz Afridi, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Badar Jameel and others.

Mayor Karachi while giving details of these development works said uplift works worth Rs178.834million on 9 schemes were initiated in district Central whereas in district East 7schemes worth Rs138.886million, in district West 3 schemes worth Rs59.648million and in district South 6 schemes worth Rs119.990million were started which includes repairing and patch work of roads, cc flooring of streets, correction of sewerage lines and sewage system, road carpeting and reconstruction of inner roads in some areas.

Mayor Karachi asked the prime minister of Pakistan to announce some big package for Karachi. He said this city got more funds during Musharraf regime and now this record should be broken by assigning even more funds for Karachi.

He said the DMCs have also submitted their suggestions regarding development works in their areas to the Chief Minister of Sindh and we also have sent such recommendations to him which may also be approved soon so city condition could improve further.

He said revenue collection from Karachi would increase further if the Prime Minister give a big package for this city and the standard of life of people residing here would also rise with this.