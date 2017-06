Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) has set up 35 emergency camps in the provincial capital to tackle the sewerage issues during upcomming monsoon. According to the WASA sources on Saturday, these 35 emergency camps have been set up at different points in the city with 12 sanitary workers and supervisors to deal with any emergency situation. Initially, camps have been set up at Ferozepur Road, Garden Town,Lakshmi Chowk, Qaddafi Stadium and close to the Metro Bus track.

