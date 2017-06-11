WASA sets up 35 emergency camps in city

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad has said that city traffic police delivered road safety lectures to more than 5,000 students at 50 educational institutions during first Ashra of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. He said that students showed interest in road safety due to which number of students, who usually violate traffic laws, was decreasing. “CTPL is not only serving citizens on roads in Ramzan-ul-Mubarak but also delivering road safety lectures at different educational, government & semi government institutions,” said Rai Ijaz.—APP

