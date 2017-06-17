WASA, Pakistan Post sign agreement to collect bills

Rawalpindi

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi and Pakistan Post Office Friday signed an agreement to collect WASA bills. According to WASA spokesman, Managing Director (MD) WASA, Raja Shoukat Mahmood and Deputy Post Master General Sami Ullah inked the agreement in a ceremony held here which will enable the WASA consumers to pay their bills in post offices.

The MD of WASA on the occasion said the agreement with Post Office has been finalized to facilitate the consumers as in many areas there is no bank branch and long queues of people are witnessed outside banks, lined up to pay their utility bills.

He said the agency had earlier provided a facility to its consumers to pay bills through “Easypaisa” and now the consumers can pay WASA bills in Post Offices in their respective areas. The agreement would help increase WASA revenue recovery, he added.—APP