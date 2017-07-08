WASA launches campaign against illegal connections

Rawalpindi

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Friday launched campaign against illegal water connections and disconnected 25. According to Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Safdar, on the directive of Managing Director WASA, Raja Shoukat Mahmood, special teams to check illegal water connections in East and West Zones, have been formed.

The teams would check illegal water connections in their respective areas on daily basis. He informed that a team along with Union Council Chairman Chaudhry Abid and the councilors of the respective area checked illegal water connection in Dhoke Matkal and disconnected 25 connections. He warned the residents to get their connections regularized else action in accordance with the law would be taken and illegal water connections would be disconnected besides lodging cases against the violators and imposing heavy fines on them.

He advised the WASA consumers who were defaulters or their water connections were illegal to clear their outstanding dues and get regularized water connections to avert possible legal action.—APP