Rawalpindi

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has increased Eid allowance for employees in scale 1 to 16. President WASA Workers Union, Muhammad Ali Tanoli disclosed while chairing a meeting held here on Thursday which was attended among others by General Secretary Syed Tahir Raza, Haji Hameed Mughal and Raja Sarfraz. The Union leaders appreciating the step lauded the role of Managing Director WASA Raja Shoukat Mahmood being played for the welfare of WASA employees.—APP