WASA finalizes plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Staff Reporter

Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Tuesday finalized a plan for Eid-ul-Azha. The authority has cancelled the leaves of operational staff and all personnel have been directed to perform their duties with dedication and in accordance with the plan. The Tubewell operators, valve man and repair teams have been directed to remain present on their duties during Eid holidays while the Directors and Deputy Directors would supervise the whole operation. The MD approved the Eid plan while chairing a meeting held here. According to WASA spokesman, the complaint offices at Liaquat Bagh with telephone number 051-5555489, Shamsabad 051-4845143, Commercial Market 051-5387065, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed having phone number 051-4834733.

