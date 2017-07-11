WASA employees to get risk allowance

Staff Reporter

The governing body of Lahore Development Authority has approved payment of risk allowance amounting to Rs 10,000 per month to sewer man of WASA in view of hazardous nature of job being performed by them. The meeting held here on Monday with advisor to chief minister Kh Ahmad Hassan in the chair.

The Lahore Development Authroity Director General has directed for arranging health insurance facility from private insurance companies for these employees who discharge their duties by actually working in drains and manholes. The governing body further decided for regularization of 211 over-aged work charged employees working in the WASA.