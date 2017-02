Hyderabad

A contractual staffer of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) allegedly committed suicide here Wednesday at his residence reportedly due to the family’s financial problems.

According to the family sources and the police, 41 years old Attiqur Rehman’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room at his residence. The family sources told that Rehman was posted at the WASA’s pumping station in Latifabad Unit 10.—APP