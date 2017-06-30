WASA devises comprehensive plan for emergency during monsoon: MD

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) devised a comprehensive plan to cope with any emergency in the Monsoon season. According to Managing Director (WASA) Raja Shoukat Mahmood, the city has been divided into four zones including Liaquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran, Satellite Town and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed and all arrangements to pump out rain water particularly in low lying areas have been finalized.

Special teams under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Officers have also been formed, adding he informed that emergency has been declared in the city as Metrological Department had forecasted heavy rains during the Monsoon season.

He said, stagnant rain water of recent rains was drained and sewerage lines were cleared. The MD said, leaves of WASA employees had been canceled while WASA personnel were fully alert besides the control room set up to monitor flood situation in the city.

In case of any emergency or complaint, the citizens can contact on 051-5555489 while the residents of any area where stagnant water is present, can contact the control room so that de-watering teams could be sent.

He said, in order to meet water demand of the residents, 28 water tankers are supplying water to the citizens.

He claimed, dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai had been completed before start of Monsoon. This year WASA had dredged out more than 1.5 million cubic feet solid waste and garbage from different points of Nullah Lai including Katarian, Phaqwari, Dhoke Dalal, Rata, Gawalmandi and Rialto Chowk bridge.

The MD informed to cope with expected flood, WASA has chalked out a comprehensive plan. The leaves of operational and field staff have been cancelled and WASA will remain on high alert till Sept 30. He said, heavy machinery including Sucker Machines, Jetting Machines, Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines, De-watering sets and water boozers are in working condition and deployed at the Flood Response Units. He said, all possible resources would be utilized to facilitate the people in any untoward situation.