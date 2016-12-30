Warriors bounce back from Christmas Day defeat

Los Angeles

The Golden State Warriors, stung on Christmas Day in their NBA Finals rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers, took charge early Wednesday in a 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Kevin Durant posted a double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds and Stephen Curry scored 28 points for the Warriors, who had squandered a double-digit fourth-quarter lead in their 109-108 loss to the Cavs. “It’s huge,” Curry said of the bounce-back win.

“Obviously that game (on Sunday) didn’t go how we wanted it to.” He said the 22-9 Raptors, second to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, were a “good test”—and the Warriors looked determined to pass it from the start. Golden State made nine of their first 10 shots en route to a 22-4 lead less than five minutes into the contest.

Klay Thompson scored 12 of his 21 points in Golden State’s 42-point first quarter. Draymond Green scored 14 points and handed out 10 assists for the Warriors, who improved to 28-5. There were miscues to be sure, notably 20 turnovers by the Warriors. “It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done,” Curry said.—AFP