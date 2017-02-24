Warranted, unwarranted explosions

Remembering iconic Farooq Zamir

A gas cylinder mysterious explosion in the heart of the upscale Defence Housing Authority on Thursday shook Lahore, barely recovering from its recent deadly terrorist attacks near the Charingcross. What is more, it quickly brought some warranted and unwarranted speculation to add to the worries of population of Lahore.

Lahore, which has already been put on high alert with the Prime Minister’s directive ordering the Rangers to start a high level combing operation against terrorist and terrorism in the Punjab province, was quick to put at rest the speculation arising from the DHA explosion and even some other incidents in the City, which proved to be fake.

What is more, the Rangers, Pakistan Army, and even Punjab Police led by its pro-active and energetic DIG (Operations)

Dr. Haider Ashraf, quickly controlled the situation to allay the unnecessary and speculative speculations which were rife following the DHA incident. It so happened that another incident being speculated in Gulberg, was nothing but a fake adding to the worries of Lahorites.

It was good to see authorities including some provincial ministers, notably Kh. Sulman Rafiq, Kh. Imran Nazeer, and others quickly rushed to the Hospitals, to ensure prompt and much needed care to the injured. An emergency was declared in the Hospitals, and most injured were rushed to Lahore General Hospital, National Hospital Defence and Jinnah Hospital. It was quite evident that the mystery explosion took place in an under construction plaza, surrounded by several commercial buildings, banks, shops and restaurants and it was not aimed at any specific or projected target.

It became quite apparent that it is also the duty of the media, especially the TV Channels to be careful in projecting any incident and must fully verify before splashing it on the TV, just to score a lead over their competitors.

Hopefully with the Punjab Government with all its efforts to bring complete normalcy would ensure that lessons are learnt from the recent lapses when even against a clear warning about some threats, it was not considered prudent to properly and carefully follow the lead on the given information by the intelligence or higher authorities.

Another of the PTV’s pioneering and iconic artistes, Farooq Zamir, has passed away in Lahore. He was certainly one of the best who brought his own and unique style of acting during his long career both on stage and later on PTV. A product of Govt. College, Lahore, Farooq was part of a group of notable and highly polished artists who made PTV plays famous the world over.

Farooq, a dear friend and a family acquaintance, is remembered in many plays along with some other unforgettable artists like Khalid Saeed Butt, Kamal Ahmad Rizvi, Hameed Wayne, and others who all were glittering stars of an era, when PTV was headed by such stalwards like Aslam Azhar, and others.

God bless you Farooq and my deep condolence to his wife, his children’s and other members of his family.