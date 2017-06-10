Warning to India

IN the backdrop of non-stop unprovoked firing by Indian forces on Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary resulting into loss of precious and innocent lives and damage to property, Pakistan has warned New Delhi against any strategic miscalculation, adding that its armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any challenge effectively. Responding to questions at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said India might be seeking conflict with Pakistan.

Indian army leadership and some members of the Modi cabinet have been issuing threatening statements including the so-called surgical strikes but Pakistan has always shown utmost restraint both in terms of verbal and physical attacks. We have been emphasising in these columns that no one in Pakistan wants raising of temperature with India but there must be some red lines as there can’t be any compromise on supreme national interests. Pakistan’s apparent policy of appeasement has so far not paid and instead New Delhi takes it as a sign of weakness. This is evident from unprovoked firing from across LoC and Working Boundary and even UN observers were not spared. This makes it abundantly clear that India is not interested in lowering tension and instead wants to raise the ante. In this backdrop, it is, perhaps, for the first time that acknowledgement has been made at the Foreign Office level that India wants to seek a conflict with Pakistan. Therefore, warning of the spokesperson against any strategic miscalculation is timely and relevant and must be taken seriously by the other side. In fact, our internal differences and chaos is also encouraging the enemy to think about aggressive posture, tactics and it is high time that we realise the folly of leg-pulling of elected government. The region is facing grave security threats and challenges and government should be allowed to concentrate fully on them and respond to in a calculated manner. The country has also made significant gains in the on-going campaign against terrorism and therefore, the bulk of forces that Pakistan moved from the Eastern border to the Western border should be deployed back on Eastern front to take care of the emerging threat.

