Warning to dwellers of dilapidated buildings

Staff Reporter

In the wake of the recent heavy rains, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has again warned the dwellers of the dilapidated buildings to vacate these immediately.

A statement issued here on Tuesday said that for the protection of the lives of the people and also saving them from financial losses, the SBCA would extend assistance for the demolition of such structures.

The SBCA maintained that its technical committee has declared 339 buildings in Karachi as dangerous and 98 such structures in other regions of the province.